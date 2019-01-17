Veteran pensions overview
Qualifying veterans and their spouses this year could be eligible for a VA pension of over $2,230 per month to help cover the costs of elder-care assistance. The Aid and Attendance benefit is a monetary benefit which helps eligible veterans and their surviving spouses (or just the spouse in case of the veteran’s death) to pay for the assistance they need in everyday functioning (eating, bathing, dressing and medication management).
Readers should know that the Aid and Attendance benefit is often referred to by other names. One will sometimes hear the names “improved pension,” “VA assisted living benefit” or “veterans elder care benefits.” These are various names for the same program, which, as mentioned before, is an additional benefit added to the basic VA pension.
Steve A. Rickard
Veterans Service Officer, DeSoto County
863-993-4860
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.