Regarding DART
bus service (letter 2)
As stated in my letter in the Arcadian dated May 23, I started riding the bus back in December 2018, and I was very happy with the services. But now I am very upset about how the county has left so many of the older population without such a wonderful service.
The last bus went down on April 8, leaving all of the people that had been using the DART bus for many years on their own to get to their doctor, health department, get groceries, or even get to their jobs. There are even people that used it just so they could get out of their house, go to the Senior Friendship Center, where they have exercise classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, get a meal, play cards or other games and crafts, or just for social time.
The other thing I do not understand either is that there was an article in the Arcadian on April 18 entitled “Mosaic settlement is good business” that had a lot of good information that gave a lot of wonderful ideas in regards to the settlement agreement with Mosaic. However, I have never seen any kind of response from the community or the county in regards to either one of these articles. How are we ever going to get things we need in DeSoto County if people will not read or stand up for these important causes?
Ellen Davis
Arcadia
Cruel and just not right
Sinatra and I belong together. We are family. Two such trivial indiscretions as running leashless in our city trailer park for less than two minutes, and that without habit or pattern, to be disciplined by “disposing” of, I find offensive, especially since I have witnessed a selection of our neighborhood dogs in our mobile park roaming untethered without lodging a complaint (there’d be no dogs here).
I’ve had Sinatra all of his life of eight years and now I have to dispose of him? Either that or I get evicted … and I just bought this trailer. I’ve been looking forward to spending the rest of my life here and enjoying newfound friendships. Just because he got curious, snuck out twice, and less than two minutes. That’s discrimination. That’s intolerance. That’s cruel and it’s just not right.
Lauana Parker
Arcadia
Floridians deserve
best sunscreen
As business and health care leaders, we understand and underscore the importance of sunscreen, especially high SPF sunscreen, to help prevent skin cancer. Every hour in the United States someone dies from melanoma. Here in Florida, we work, live and play outdoors, so from all the industry professionals who work outside to our youth on the sports field, we are all at risk of skin cancer and premature aging.
The science on the importance of sunscreen is clear, and we applaud U.S. senators Isakson, Alexander and Burr for sharing their concern that FDA’s proposed rule is creating consumer confusion regarding the safety of the effective sunscreens we’ve used for decades. Floridians deserve, and truly need, the best broad-band filters available. Sunscreen is safe, effective and part of a critical regimen for those of us living and visiting the sunshine state.
Julio Fuentes
President and CEO
Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Justice for all,
something to embrace
As Americans, “justice for all” is a concept we embrace. Yet every year, an estimated 5 million Americans experience elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. That number equates to one in every 10 older adults. Elder abuse is an injustice that affects everything from our public health to our economic resources.
This Saturday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness day, an opportunity for people and organizations to take action to protect older adults. This day raises awareness about elder abuse, why it occurs, and what we can do to stop it. Working together, we can build the social supports that can prevent elder abuse and keep us all safe as we age.
If you suspect abuse, neglect or exploitation, report it. In fact, making a report isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also the law. In the state of Florida, every single person who knows of abuse or suspects abuse is considered a “mandated reporter,” which means that you are legally obligated to report it to the Florida Department of Children and Families’ abuse hotline at 800-96-ABUSE (800-962-2873). Reporting abuse is easy, and it’s also confidential.
This year, don’t let June 15 be just another Saturday on your calendar. If you need resources to help you do so, please contact the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida’s Elder Helpline at 866-41-ELDER (866-413-5337).
Sherry Young
Elder Abuse Prevention Coordinator
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
Fort Myers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.