Recognizing older worker importance
Older Americans Month is observed every May to recognize older Americans and their contributions to our communities. This year's OAM theme, Connect, Create, Contribute, encourages older adults and their communities to connect with friends, family, and services that support participation, create by engaging in activities that promote learning, health, and personal enrichment, and contribute time, talent, and life experience to benefit others.
As volunteers, employers, educators, mentors, advocates and more, older Americans offer insight and experience that benefit the entire community. Goodwills across the country utilize older workers to bring knowledge, experience and maturity to the workplace.
Goodwill Manasota locally provides services to hundreds of older Americans each year, as does the location in Arcadia. As of March 2019, Goodwill Manasota employed more than 200 workers who were 55 or older, including one who will be 90 in November. We served 772 people in 2018 who were 55 or older through our various programs and services.
Congress is currently considering funding for important job training programs—including those benefiting older workers—for Fiscal Year 2020. The Older Americans Act is due for reauthorization next year as well!
We hope you will speak up to let our elected officials know you expect them to provide support and advocacy for older workers, assisting Goodwill in providing goodwill to these capable Americans.
Bob Rosinsky
President/CEO
Goodwill Manasota
