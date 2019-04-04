Arcadia Rodeo Association: Mosaic good for DeSoto
U.S. farmers are proud to feed the world while providing a critical economic engine for our country, and a time-honored way of life that supports countless families and communities across America.
In 2018, American farmers shipped over $139.5 billion in agricultural products abroad, a $1.5 billion increase over 2017. By 2050 the world demand for food is expected to increase by 60 percent. With this increased demand comes a need for higher crop yields.
The world’s current and growing need for food cannot be met without the use of mineral-based fertilizers, including phosphate. The process required to get phosphate is not glamorous. We rely on companies like Mosaic to retrieve the phosphate, be good stewards of the land and be good community partners. While most people are not experts on these processes or their environmental impacts, we are confident in experts with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other regulatory agencies who carefully regulate phosphate mining and manufacturing.
What is obvious is that Mosaic is a good community partner here in DeSoto County. Mosaic is a major supporter of community philanthropic efforts, helping to support youth sports organizations, local nonprofits and key community initiatives that benefit the overall quality of life in DeSoto County.
As part of Mosaic’s commitment to the future of agriculture in the region, the company proudly supports youth farming activities such as 4-H, FFA, the DeSoto County Fair and the Arcadia Rodeo. Mosaic is also committed to meeting the workforce needs of tomorrow—the company supports programs for youth and adults in key STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) disciplines. Mosaic has not only supported community events financially, but their staff members have volunteered countless hours planning and implementing these events.
We recognize and appreciate the years of support Mosaic has given to this community.
Thank you,
Katherine Marks, Jimmy Fussell,
Alfred Higginbotham, Carl McKettrick Jr., Tom Hollingsworth, Willie Wood,
Robert Staton, Dr. Dean Hautamaki,
Will Wise, Walter Brown, John Lipe,
Bill Strickland
