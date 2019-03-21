Read Jesus's Sermon on the Mount

Judy Doctor is correct that some people are wolves in sheep's clothing (March 14 Arcadian). She herself pretends to discuss Christianity but her rhetoric of hatred towards liberals is far from the teachings of Jesus, who like true liberals, believed in caring for the poor and loving all neighbors as thyself, without borders. What just happened in New Zealand is a perfect example of what hateful preaching like hers can lead to. I suggest Ms. Doctor read Jesus's Sermon on the Mount and stop listening to dreams, as she doesn't really know their source, does she?

Sarah Hollenhorst

Arcadia

