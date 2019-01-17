Veteran pensions overview
Qualifying veterans and their spouses this year could be eligible for a VA Pension of over $2,230 per month to help cover the costs of elder care assistance. The Aid and Attendance benefit is a monetary benefit which helps eligible veterans and their surviving spouses (or just the spouse in case of the veteran’s death) to pay for the assistance they need in everyday functioning (eating, bathing, dressing and medication management).
Readers should know that the Aid and Attendance benefit is often referred to by other names. One will sometimes hear the names “improved pension,” “VA assisted living benefit” or “veterans elder care benefits.” These are various names for the same program, which, as mentioned before, is an additional benefit added to the basic VA pension.
Steve A. Rickard
Veterans Service Officer
DeSoto County, 863-993-4860
Dental Medicaid
program updates
As of Jan. 1, 2019, the Dental Medicaid Program for the state of Florida has been updated. There will be three companies available to provide coverage for Department of Health facilities. They are DentaQuest, MCNA and Liberty. Liberty, however, has not yet been confirmed as a continuing provider. We are suggesting that patients review their dental insurance and make changes as appropriate for their needs, keeping in mind there is a limited time to do so.
If you have received a new Medicaid card, please check on the back of the card for the provider listed. It must say “DeSoto Department of Health” in order to have services covered in our office. If there is a different provider listed, and you would like to continue receiving dental services at our office, you must request a change. If our office is not listed, we may provide treatment, but the patient, or guardian of any minor, will be responsible for the charges. Listed below are the phone numbers needed to make any changes you decide are right for you:
To switch insurance provider: 877-711-3662
To change dental provider: The phone number will be on the back of your Medicaid card.
We look forward to continuing to serve your dental needs in the coming year. If we can be of any assistance, please contact us at the number below.
DOH DeSoto Dental Office
34 S. Baldwin Ave.
Arcadia, 863-993-4601, ext.108 or 110
