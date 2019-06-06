Advised to pray for presidency
Regarding Judith Doctor’s May 30 column “Pray for the President” in last week’s Arcadian, I feel that folks would be better advised to pray for the presidency itself. Because in my opinion, the presidency has been done serious damage by the behavior of the present holder of that office.
Anita Whitney
Arcadia
