Giving wolves a bad rap
I feel that I must take public exception to the article “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing” by Judith Doctor in last week’s edition of the Arcadian.
In my opinion, it is malicious to accuse the new young freshmen congresswomen who are serving America—and they will grow as they serve—of being like “ravenous wolves.” In the first place, they are operating in a society that is undergoing vast and necessary changes.
Doctor states: “Long-held cultural values are being challenged and overthrown.” Absolutely. Change in values is how humans finally rejected cannibalism. I can think of a few “long-held cultural values” that should be relegated to history’s ash-heap. Secondly, Ms. Doctor seriously misrepresents the character of wolves. She draws from the medieval fables of fear and ignorance in making her allegory. Wolves are canines, just like your dog. Their DNA, unless I am mistaken, is identical. Wolves do not ever “tear their prey, by shedding blood in order to get dishonest gain.” This is silly, and a pure falsehood. I suggest that Ms. Doctor read up on the latest facts about wolves, their interactions among their pack members, and with humans.
The new “radicals” are not bent on the “destruction of all that made America great, our spiritual heritage, love of country and life, and our optimistic faith in the future.” On the contrary. They are fighting to save it from those who would desecrate it as we speak. In line with the topic of cultural values, I would like to honor the memory of Senator John McCain. Anyone knowing a bit of modern American history will know who John McCain was, and what he went through in service to his nation. In my opinion, any politician in service who demeans the heroism and the value of this patriot should be voted out of office.
Anita Whitney
Arcadia
Rhetoric of hatred
towards liberals
Judy Doctor is correct that some people are wolves in sheep’s clothing. She herself pretends to discuss Christianity but her rhetoric of hatred towards liberals is far from the teachings of Jesus, who like true liberals, believed in caring for the poor and loving all neighbors as thyself, without borders. What just happened in New Zealand is a perfect example of what hateful preaching like hers can lead to. I suggest Ms. Doctor read Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount and stop listening to dreams, as she doesn’t really know their source, does she?
Sarah Hollenhorst
Arcadia
