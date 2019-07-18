Re: Arcadian July 4 article
We needed to clear factual errors in the July 4 Arcadian written by Tampa Bay Times writer Craig Pittman regarding The Mosaic Co. and closure of a production plant. First is this statement: “… which has been idled since 2017 because of the lack of demand for phosphate.” No one ever said there was a lack of demand for phosphate. In 2017, the global fertilizer market actually saw an increase in demand. It also saw new capacity coming into the market, which coupled with an older facility in need of costly repairs amounting to high production costs for a low-cost product, led us down the path of idling. Supply and demand are not one in the same. CRU out of London is a good resource on the global markets and industry trends:
“The Plant City plant was one Florida facility not targeted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for mishandling hazardous waste.” Perhaps you missed this: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/cf-industries-inc-settlement
And this: “… at Mosaic’s facilities in Bartow, New Wales, Mulberry, Riverview, South Pierce and …” We do not own the Mulberry Phosphates facility. We did, however, agree to help the state manage the site when the company went defunct. It is not now nor has it ever been a Mosaic facility.
Jackie Barron
Public Affairs manager
The Mosaic Co.
Defending DMH board’s Hewett
I am in very poor health but have taken the time to write regarding the injustice being put upon by dear friend Dr. Ernest Hewett by DeSoto Memorial Hospital CEO Vince Sica, DMH board Chairman Robert Heine Jr., possibly other board members as well as the board’s attorney (Arcadian Spotlight, June 27). I believe that Dr. Hewett is one of the brightest and most intelligent residents of DeSoto County. If he’s asking questions, there is a good reason they’re being asked. The fact that Chairman Heine and CEO Sica are trying to silence him and/or prevent him from talking to staff, is an indication that there is possible wrongdoing at DeSoto Memorial that Dr. Hewett is getting close to uncovering.
I know that Dr. Hewett does not want to see DMH close, but neither does he want it to be operated improperly. Only by asking questions can the proper operation and financial security of DMH be assured.
Donald J. Finkle
Arcadia
Hello? Anyone listening to fake news?
Would someone of national stature (preferably one of the Democratic Party candidates for president) please tell the American people how full of baloney that the national conservative news media is? The part that I find to be the most pathetic, amusing and laughable is how they play all of us as if we are all fools, and have the sheer nerve and gall to pretend that their right-wing “think-tanks” produce “scholarly,” “objective,” “unbiased,” and “scientific” research when almost all of them are actually phony and fake right-wing propaganda factories/mills primarily funded by corporate billionaires and deca-millionaires who want to abolish all of the social safety-net federal government programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.