When it comes to running a business or getting things done in politics, it’s a tried and true lesson that working well with others is the best path to success. That is certainly true when it comes to one of the biggest challenges we face: climate change.
Too often when discussing political issues like climate change, we adopt an “us versus them” or “environment versus business” approach. When that happens, we all lose. Worse yet, little—outside of empty rhetoric—gets accomplished.
Of course, there is a better way forward. One needs only look at the example being set by newly elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, a Republican, could’ve deflected on the issue of climate change, but he didn’t. Instead, he “went green” in his first week as governor.
The reality is that real-life actions like the ones being taken by Gov. Ron DeSantis are the best way to help our environment
The truth is that climate change doesn’t have to be about environment versus business, because the contribution to the economy from manufacturers is actually growing while emissions are falling. We’re all winning.
It’s clear we must continue the address the critical issue of climate change. But if we want to get results, we should take a page out of the story being written in Florida by our new governor. We are all contributors to climate change and we all have a role to play. Let’s work together instead of laying blame on a few companies.
Barney Bishop
Tallahassee
Irresponsible to
speculate on BOCC decision
It was irresponsible to speculate that the five-member (DeSoto) Board of County Commissioners “will likely vote to accept those recommendations” to approve the mediation plan by the Special Magistrate in your article ‘Mosaic gets 4-year delay in DeSoto’ (April 11).
Firstly, the BOCC has already squashed Mosaic’s first petition for a mining rezone. If anything, their history dictates otherwise. Despite Mosaic’s various p.r. olive branches, this mediation proves otherwise. Rather than respect our community’s decision, they’ve bullied the BOCC into mediation under threat of a major lawsuit that would drain our community’s resources, not unlike the way their mining operation would drain our natural splendor, agricultural way of life, and frankly, our property values.
Anna Serena
Arcadia
Mosaic settlement
is good business
The DeSoto County Commission has an important decision to make next week—the settlement agreement with Mosaic. This agreement pushes their local permitting out to 2023. The delay is fair and gives the community and elected officials time to have workshops to address questions from last summer’s hearing.
Education of all aspects of the project and outreach is needed as we think through this business operation in our community. So what could this business bring to our county? Nearly $1.8 billion will be invested in plant equipment and local infrastructure to support the mine. That will generate $19 million in annual state and local taxes, providing much needed revenue for local schools and local services while reducing the tax burden on DeSoto taxpayers.
Speaking of schools, Mosaic recently agreed to fund an endowment for a forgivable loan program for Hardee County students seeking degrees in such fields as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or a technical trade certification. If the students remain in the county after receiving their degree or certification, the loan can be forgiven. This program will help the county build a skilled workforce to attract new employers. They also agreed to help fund an infrastructure grant program that allows the county and its municipalities to apply for grants for infrastructure projects that help encourage economic opportunities in the county. Future revenue sources for education and infrastructure is a win. Wouldn’t it be great if DeSoto County had these same opportunities?
Our elected officials should approve this settlement agreement, not just to avoid costly litigation, but to give our local residents the time they need to better understand the full picture of this business and the potential benefits looks like for our community.
Martha Jo Markey
DeSoto County
Do better on Bike Fest coverage
I wrote this letter a week ago and decided to wait an extra week to send it in case The Arcadian was taking its time to speak to all of the players to assemble an in-depth article about the 2nd Bike Fest ... got the paper today ... and uh ... no ... not a word ... so everything I wrote still stands:
I was so excited to get the Arcadian this week to read the front page story about the 2nd Bike Fest. Oh wait! The front page stories were about alligator poachers and yet again another article by Carol Mahler that makes you roll your eyes when she gives you census information. No disrespect but anyone can look that up ... if you want to give us historical mysteries or any stories about Arcadia do some research beyond what anyone can find in the library ... talk to people. This isn’t the first time ... every week ... same thing. So ... the centerfold was pictures from Bike Fest ... but no article ... nice!
There were thousands of people who had no other reason to come to Arcadia ... spend money ... talk about our town to other people who may want to visit to see what we have to offer.
I want to say thank you to law enforcement for their presence ... to the Bulldogs emptying the garbage ... to the vendors who offered such a variety of wares ... to the downtown businesses who welcomed the bikers with open arms ... the absolute first class musical entertainment ... and to Full Throttle Magazine for recognizing what this Bike Fest WILL become.
What about this? ... Before the next Bike Fest, YOU put together a special edition to distribute. Ask your advertisers to offer specials ... oh, I don’t know ... support your community.
Grow or don’t ... or continue to give us the same paper every week.
Congratulations to the organizers of Bike Fest ... you deserve better from your “home town” newspaper. Looking forward to November’s Bike Fest ... looks like you will need to look beyond the Arcadian. There is a difference between small towns and small minds.
Leslie Williams
Arcadia
Making our voices heard
In response to last week’s letter to the editor from Linda Dunham, I completely agree with her criticism of Judith Doctor’s article. However, I disagree with Dunham when she suggests that the article shouldn’t be in the local paper. A couple of weeks ago the Arcadian published an article I wrote that completely debunked Doctor’s article, because it was full of misinterpretations and falsehoods. The fact that the Arcadian published my article is proof that the editor wishes to encourage diversity of viewpoints. In my opinion the correct function of a newspaper is not only to report the news, but also to stimulate brains, and foster critical thinking. If we disagree with something we see in the paper, we should voice our opinions. It is up to us in the community to participate, by making our voices heard. Arcadia is big enough to handle this kind of diversity!
Anita Whitney
Arcadia
