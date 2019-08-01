Park it over there
As a business owner in the downtown, it would be nice to be able to keep the one parking spot in front of my shop for customers. At any given time most of the parking spaces are taken up by shop owners, and if they wish to do so, not my problem, but I really would love for them to show a little consideration for those who care about convenience for customers.
Flo Rife
Maddys Antiques, Arcadia
Worldview to live by
Thank you for the recent reprint of Judith Doctor’s column on conflicting worldviews (July 25 Arcadian). I totally agree with her description of the dangers of the radical left. Godless materialism threatens the core values of our nation and the world. It provokes both dissension and terror because its does not recognize the simple truth that “profound respect for the Lord is the beginning of all wisdom.” (Proverbs 1:7)
However, she neglected to point out that there is an equally dangerous, and in some ways more insidious worldview, that also threatens us as a nation. The radical right frequently hides under beautiful “lambs coats” like religion, the law and patriotism. But if we look underneath the covers, there is often, as Jesus put it, a “ravening wolf seeking to devour us.” (Matthew 7:15)
Jesus taught us to “love our enemies and pray for those who abuse us.” (Luke 6:28) But the radical right says it’s perfectly all right to dislike those of another religion or culture; it’s good to take justice into one’s own hand, using a gun if need be, rather than showing any mercy to a law-breaker; it’s logical to think we will somehow become greater as a nation by caring less for the weak and oppressed of our world.
We are constantly being bombarded by these dangerous worldviews. Jesus showed us the way to avoid them. In humility, he prayed, “Father, not my will but yours be done.”(Luke 22:42) Then out of this love for the whole world he let himself be sacrificed on a cross to forgive all our sins and make us fit to dwell in peace with God, today and forever. Now that’s a worldview to live by!
The Rev. Ted Hanus
Arcadia
Volunteers needed in DeSoto
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is looking for volunteer instructors to lead health and wellness workshops for seniors in Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto Counties. Volunteer instructors receive free training and mileage reimbursement for agency-related travel.
Volunteers are needed for two programs:
• The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program — Training is a self-paced course that can be completed at home.
• A Matter of Balance — AAASWFL will host a two-day training in Sarasota on Aug. 27-28 (details to follow).
Thanks in advance for helping us spread the word!
Kirsten O’Donnell
Director of Communications
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, 239-652-6925
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.