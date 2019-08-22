DeSoto grad coach update
Things have indeed changed in education. When I started teaching, I used the old blackboard or chalkboard. Now we have access to technology and there is no need for drawing lines on the board to help the children learn to write. I can print out all the computerized practice writing sheets that I need. There are whiteboards in each classroom, which allows teachers to access any subject online to teach interactive lessons.
I am happy to be at DeSoto Secondary School, located at the former DeSoto Early Childhood Center, working as the Graduation Coach/Dropout Prevention Specialist. I am busy working to help the students stay focused on finishing the coursework they need to graduate from high school with a diploma.
The reality of today’s world is that not every student wants or needs to go to college. I am providing information to the students regarding post-secondary options, including colleges, vocational/technical centers, and workforce opportunities. It is my goal to make sure that every student is well informed of the opportunities that are available to them.
It truly does take a village to raise a child in which the educational portion is a major part. I’m excited about what this year will hold for the students at our school. I am looking forward to this journey from DECC to DSS.
P.S. In case you’re wondering what happened to the preschool students, they are housed at the three elementary schools.
Dr. Sharon Thomas Goodman
DeSoto Secondary School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.