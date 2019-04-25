Loss of the friendly town we love
I do not believe that the majority of residents want phosphate strip-mining in DeSoto County. As for the people who don’t live in DeSoto County, they have a vested interest in the damage and pollution that strip-mining causes because pollution does not stop at the county line and the proposed area is the source of drinking water for three counties. So they need to be heard and considered. A few people from neighboring counties that are already being mined came to speak about the ways mining has affected them and their area, to help us understand exactly what was ahead.
As for jobs, I believe the rehab center employs more people than Mosaic will and they add a great benefit to the community.
Economic benefits to the county from a company such as Mosaic are not clear. Check out Wauchula in Hardee County. What was once a thriving small town is changed radically, and not for the better. Go to Mulberry, which has been a mining town for a very long time ... and look for prosperity.
Most of us who are not the rich and powerful of this county will not see any benefit but will put up with decades of pollution, traffic, noise and loss of the wonderful friendly town we love.
Candace Lawless
Arcadia
