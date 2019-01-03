Each new year should bring with it some growth, whether it be spiritually, wisdom-related, maturity, or even the number of candles that multiply faster than we’d like them to. So I figured it’d be a good idea to kick off 2019 with some ideas about the subject, namely the planted stuff.
First off, I’ve got the non-greenest thumb there is. Not only would I kill sand spurs and cacti, but I bet I could make artificial flowers wither and die. If I turned into The Incredible Hulk, I bet my thumbs would still be pink. You get the picture.
How wonderful it would be to be able to grow a bounteous garden of vegetables and turn my yard into a virtual botanical garden of exotic species of plants and flowers. Forget it. Even my weeds make fun of me as they’re dying.
The closest I ever came to being part of a successful vegetable garden was in the spring of 1968. My dad had retired from the service the year before and we settled into the family home place in Nocatee. He went out into the shed we called the chickenhouse that once housed hundreds of hens that helped feed the family with their meat and eggs over the years, and found his dad’s rusty old push plow. Or at least I thought it was a push plow, until he fastened a rope to it, and then around me, and had me dragging that thing through the soil out in the pasture. It was then that I finally found out what “gee” and “haw” means. The hard way.
It’s not like I haven’t tried to grow stuff. It’s just that it apparently prefers to be dead, rather than having me tending to it. I stopped taking it personally years ago and moved on, in search of another super power I might possess. When Daughter No. 2 was born, my dad planted a sycamore tree on our Nocatee property. It grew tall and strong and is yet there today. When she had her daughter, I planted a Palatka pine on the property to honor her birth. Four years later I planted a Washingtonia palm there when her son was born. Both died slow, horrible deaths, and while I thought I was planting those trees, I guess I was actually digging their graves.
Squirrels can drop acorns and oaks spring up. Birds can excrete berry seeds and bring forth wonderful bushes of sweet, luscious offerings. Watermelon eaters can spit seeds and a patch will manifest itself from the dirt. I even know of an abandoned wastewater sludge pit that used to grow some of the biggest and prettiest beefsteak tomatoes you’ve ever seen, and at least one crazy dude would eat them (just imagine how those seeds got there). But when it comes to me, forget it. The irony of all this is that when it comes time to plant me, a luscious garden of vegetables, flowers, and fruit will likely spring up on my grave.
If that’s to be, so be it. Come by and enjoy the fruits of my non-labor, or stop to smell the roses. That might very well may be my fate, as some see me as I likely am, a fertilizer salesman with a mouthful of samples. Here’s hoping 2019 won’t be a long row to hoe ...
