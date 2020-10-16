OSPREY — Pine View School used webinars to bring professionals for “fireside chats” for its 2020 Virtual ReadAThon.
The professions read excerpts from their books then had question and answer sessions with Pine View students.
This year, it began Oct. 10, with ReadAThon Chair Priya Acharya talking with Shellye Archambeau.
The topic was How to Invest in Yourself to Grow Your Career.
Archambeau is an author of “Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms,” rated No. 1 new release on Amazon in its Women in Business category.
She is also a Fortune 500 Board member and former CEO of MetricStream.
On Oct. 11, NFL Hall of Famer Reggie Williams discussed his memoir, “Resilient by Nature,” in a session with Pine View parent John Hannon.
Award-winning journalist Craig Pittman was part of a session led by with Pine View teacher Stacy Burkett about his book “Cat Tale: The Wild, Weird Battle to Save The Florida Panther.”
Author of “Quit to Start,” Allen Clary, will speak during a session at 3 p.m. today with Pine View parent Andrea Paul with the topic “How and When to be an Entrepreneur.”
“A surprise celebrity author visit is promised if there is good participation from the Pine View Community during the Oct. 5-18 fundraising drive, which is being done through a completely online fundraising platform, 99pledges.com,” the school said in its news release. “All funds raised will help support Pine View School’s COVID-19 resource needs including chilled refillable water stations because water fountains are shut off, books and supplies to the media center, and extend support to Alta Vista Elementary, a sister school in Sarasota County.”
It noted donors are provided access to the webinars.
For more information, visit: yourpva.org/pvareadathon/
