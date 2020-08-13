Arcadia police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Jonathan Suarez, 21, is a clerk at the Knights Inn Arcadia, a two-star hotel on South Brevard Avenue.
The 12-year-old girl went to the Arcadia Police Department and said an adult male forced himself on her, having oral and vaginal sex with her, and she was in fear, the arrest report says.
The victim said she was at the pool when the hotel employee led her to a room and assaulted her, and did not stop until the front service desk bell rang and he left.
When detectives approached Suarez at the hotel, he denied his involvement, police say. He later admitted he did have sexual contact with the girl, and claimed he was unaware of her age. Suarez was placed under arrest Monday on a charge of sexual battery with special conditions.
He is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $100,000 bond.
