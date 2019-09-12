The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sarana Chavez Cano, 44, Parrish, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Charles Angus Ferguson, 47, no address, Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
Jessica Gail Haag, 28, 1600 block of N.E. Nobles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
William Sean Hollingsworth, 48, 3400 block of S.W. Fruitville Estates Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Steven Morales Jr., 29, 800 block of S. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges:
Michael Daniel Owens, 21, Ona. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Tyrone Andre Sessions, 34, 2900 block of S.W. Sunflower St., Nocatee. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
Brandy Michelle Stone, 36, Jacksonville, FL. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marquavous Da’shon White, 26, 1000 block of S.W. Pleasant Circle. Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery on a child. Bond: none.
Justin Joseph Taylor, 20, 2500 block of S.E. Pointer Ave., Arcadia. Charges: armed burglary of a structure or conveyance, theft of $5,000-$10,000 and criminal mischief with $200-$1,000 property damage. Bond: $61,000.
Amy Denise Barnes, 45, 6900 block of S.W. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,500.
Cheryl Ann Harrell, 47, 11300 block of S. Pine Ave., Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Jose Quiroz Hernandez, 30, 1000 block of S.E. Olive St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
James Allen Jenkins, 26, 1200 block of S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: uttering a false bank note, check or draft, obtaining property under $20,000 by fraud or swindle, and grand theft between $300-$5,000. Bond: $4,500.
Jason Whidden Quave, 46, 2900 block of S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Trevor Allen Spiller, 20, 1200 block of Sugarbabe Road, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Released on recognizance.
Angela Leigh Mason, 44, first block of Booker T. Washington Road, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shannon Marie Acevedo, 36, 10300 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Steven Kyle Aiken, 34, 4600 block of N.W. State Road 72, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jeffery Theodore Carr, 38, 2500 block of S.W. Daytona St., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Segura Camacho, 32, DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription,m possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.
Ramiro Benito Galvez, 28, 2300 block of E&T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Taylor Marie Hardyman, 28, 7100 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Charlie John Randolph III, 46, 400 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tonya Marie Quill, 41, no address, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Released on recognizance.
Daniel Lee Mitchell, 40, no address, Arcadia. Charges: battery and petty theft. Bond: none.
James Randolph Payne, 52, no address, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
James Malcolm Gainer, 30, Lake Placid, FL. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Jason James Schardt, 44, 3400 block of Limestone Heights St., Arcadia. Charge: habitually driving on a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
Victoria Noel Worth, 28, 1300 block of S.W. Bittersweet Drive, Arcadia. Charge: resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 28, 2000 block of N.W. Howard Ave., Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving on a suspended or revoked license, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Shannon Marie Fern, 48, 3400 block of S.E. McIntyre St., Arcadia. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Tyronda S. Shine, 39, 100 block of Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving on a suspended license. Bond: $250.
Sentenced:
Dusty Lamar Chaney, 35, sentenced to four years in state prison for escape, habitually driving on a suspended license, failing to stop when ordered by an officer and resisting or obstructing an officer. In April, when a deputy was escorting Chaney out of a courtroom after a bond revocation hearing, Chaney asked to use the restroom before being handcuffed to go back to the jail. While in the bathroom, he managed to slip past the deputy, down the stairs and into the basement. Chaney served prior prison sentences for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on an officer, uttering forged bills or notes, and sale or distribution of methamphetamine.
Ignacio Gonzales, 31, of Wauchula, sentenced a year and 10 months for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, fleeing police at high speed, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Previously he had been sentenced to four years for possession of meth and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Nikia Carvais Hatcher, 35, sentenced to a year and 6 months for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. The Arcadia Police Department arrested him during the execution of a search warrant; he was found hiding behind a door. Items related to cocaine distribution were reportedly found in his room. Previously he had a five-year sentence for possession and sale of cocaine, and a two-year sentence for possession and sale of cocaine and possession of MDMA.
