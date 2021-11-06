The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Susy Akoya Kober, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tamara Kristin Anderson, 39, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear; two underlying charges; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Alana Leigh Rogers, 29, 2200 block of Perkin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Charles Joseph Vincent, 41, 2200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Christian Gonzalez, 36, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; convicted felon fails to register; petty theft - first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $8,500.
James Gerard Przyuski, 60, 1500 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Kyle Landon Maynard, 42, homeless (Murdock). Charges: two counts possession of controlled substances without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.
George Chester Shaver, Jr., 48, 6800 block of SW Albritton, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tomas Chwojko, 33, 22000 block of Catherine Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $25,000.
Wayne Ellery Steier, 55, 19000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arson of dwelling or structure where people present. Bond: $50,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dallas Joe Powell, Jr., 46, 500 block of Antonio Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: narcotic equipment possession and/or use; larceny petit theft first degree, more than $100 less than $750; larceny: resisting arrest community theft resisting recovery of property. Bond $2,500.
Tyler Matthew Smith, 30, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status, hold for Manatee County; probation violation: two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Dallas Winston Spegal, 35, Sarasota. Charges: possession cocaine; drug equipment: possession and/or use paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Andrew Vanderveer, 30, 2500 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: bench warrant, failure to appear driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond: $200.
Kendall J. Ford, 27, Georgia. Charge: trespassing: property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests:
Timothy John Hagan, 53, 3200 block of Upson Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jamie C. Hickman, 43, 5200 block of Lacey Street, North Port. Charges: two counts probation violation: possession of controlled substance/other; probation violation: possession of controlled substance/other. Bond: none.
Robert Anthony Krstec, 33, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing: structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: Trespassing: structure or conveyance; probation violation; possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.