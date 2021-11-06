The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Susy Akoya Kober, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Tamara Kristin Anderson, 39, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear; two underlying charges; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Alana Leigh Rogers, 29, 2200 block of Perkin Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Charles Joseph Vincent, 41, 2200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Christian Gonzalez, 36, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; convicted felon fails to register; petty theft - first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $8,500.

James Gerard Przyuski, 60, 1500 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Kyle Landon Maynard, 42, homeless (Murdock). Charges: two counts possession of controlled substances without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $15,000.

George Chester Shaver, Jr., 48, 6800 block of SW Albritton, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tomas Chwojko, 33, 22000 block of Catherine Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $25,000.

Wayne Ellery Steier, 55, 19000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arson of dwelling or structure where people present. Bond: $50,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dallas Joe Powell, Jr., 46, 500 block of Antonio Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: narcotic equipment possession and/or use; larceny petit theft first degree, more than $100 less than $750; larceny: resisting arrest community theft resisting recovery of property. Bond $2,500.

Tyler Matthew Smith, 30, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status, hold for Manatee County; probation violation: two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Dallas Winston Spegal, 35, Sarasota. Charges: possession cocaine; drug equipment: possession and/or use paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher Andrew Vanderveer, 30, 2500 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: bench warrant, failure to appear driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond: $200. 

Kendall J. Ford, 27, Georgia. Charge: trespassing: property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests:

Timothy John Hagan, 53, 3200 block of Upson Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jamie C. Hickman, 43, 5200 block of Lacey Street, North Port. Charges: two counts probation violation: possession of controlled substance/other; probation violation: possession of controlled substance/other. Bond: none.

Robert Anthony Krstec, 33, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing: structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.

Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: Trespassing: structure or conveyance; probation violation; possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments