An Arcadia resident bought a GMC Jimmy on eBay last year, but the vehicle never arrived.
A months-long investigation by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division found that a Beverly Hills man had defrauded the Arcadia man along with more people in other states.
Edward Carmine Jarzabek, 39, made up a false VIN numbers for a vehicle he "sold" for $2,950, then gave his customer the runaround about the whereabouts of the car, then told the victim it was stolen, police say. He scammed three people within one month, according to an arrest affidavit.
Jarzabek told police the car was in fact stolen, then later recovered and heavily damaged. It allegedly sat at a shop yard for five months and was then sold by the shop due to not being claimed. An insurance company opted not to press charges against Jarzabek.
"Based on the police report, no crime was committed," said Scott Weinberg, Jarzabek's attorney. "There is no victim; no one has lost a penny. The car was stolen in transit, the insurance company payed off the buyer and the insurance company does not want restitution."
The man’s landlord told police that Jarzabek received free rent due to claiming to be broke, but the situation was “shady” because Jarzabek constantly posts photos on social media flaunting his wealth and Beverly Hills lifestyle.
An arrest warrant was issued in July, and Jarzabek turned himself in to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. He was arrested on charges of grand theft, scheme to defraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
He was released on $4,500 bond.
