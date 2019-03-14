David James Alday, 33, of Sarasota, was sentenced to spend a year and a day in state prison after resisting arrest and striking a cop.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, Alday was arrested in 2015 after someone reported a car being driven recklessly on State Road 70. The witness said two people inside appeared to be fighting.
When a DCSO deputy pulled the car over, the driver — later identified as Alday — appeared nervous. He reached for the center console, and the deputy drew her firearm and ordered him out of the car. When he refused, the deputy opened the car door. Alday then suddenly accelerated forward and slammed the car door, striking the deputy's arm.
He pleaded no contest to charges of resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer, fleeing to elude police and driving on a suspended license. He was placed on community control for two years, followed by two years of drug offender probation.
More than two year later, Alday was stopped one night in January of this year by a Sarasota County Deputy for driving with one headlight, and was consequently cited for violating his curfew by not being at home for curfew.
A few weeks later, he was cited for attempting to defraud a urine drug test on Feb. 1 when he was found to have a "whizzinator" (a device sometimes used in attempt to defeat a drug test by using fake urine).
Alday pleaded no contest to the VOP charges and was sentenced Feb. 21 to 366 days in prison. He was transferred to DOC on March 5; his release date has not yet been provided.
