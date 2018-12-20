A woman's arrest for shoplifting revealed an outstanding arrest warrant for animal cruelty.
According to the Arcadia Police Department, they were called to the Family Dollar store on South Brevard Avenue regarding a claim of retail theft. On their arrival, police met with the store manager who alleged Billie Sue Gibson, 31, had taken several items from store shelves and put them in her purse. Among the items allegedly stolen were body spray, two shirts, a dress, underwear and something listed as Ped Egg Power, a battery-operated device to buff rough skin.
The arrest report indicates that, upon questioning, Gibson admitted the purse was hers, and admitted the items were found in her purse, but said she did not steal them. Later, however, when an officer asked how those things got into her purse, she reportedly admitted she had stolen the items. The value of the stolen items came to $45.
Gibson was booked on a charge of retail theft. Bond was set at $120. During the process of her arrest, police learned she also had an outstanding warrant for animal cruelty. (See the Dec. 13 issue of The Arcadian for details of that incident.)
