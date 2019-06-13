The Arcadia Police Department reported the arrest of three men and a woman on drug and other charges on June 6.
According to records from the APD and Clerk of Court, two APD detectives pulled their car into the parking lot of a convenience store on West Magnolia Street. Nearby was a Hyundai SUV, with two men sitting inside. A third man was standing outside the vehicle, drinking from a cup. An opened bottle of liquor was on the hood of the car.
The officers told the men they were not allowed to be drinking liquor in public. When they asked for identification, one man was identified as La'Dorian Jackques Romeo, 26, of Wauchula. The one with the cup refused to provide his ID and tried to walk away. After he was arrested for obstructing an officer, police searched him and learned he was Jakkare Marcella Thompson, 33, of Zolfo Springs. The third man was identified as Akeem Kaleeq Kendrick Frazier, 29, of Wauchula.
Just then a woman came out of the store, saying she owned the car. She told officers there were no more alcoholic beverages in the car; however, a detective saw an opened bottle behind the driver's seat. A box in the rear seat had a distinctive odor, and inside an officer found a "large amount" of synthetic marijuana, along with one Xanax pill and empty baggies. A bag on the dashboard also contained synthetic marijuana. The total amount of synthetic marijuana found was around 45 grams.
Jones denied knowing what was in the box. Frazier declined to answer questions. Romeo denied knowing what was inside the car. Jones said she had picked up Thompson after he returned a rental car and he was carrying the box when he got in.
Jones was wanted on an out-of-county warrant and was held without bond.
Frazier was arrested on charges of possession, sale or distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a listed location, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond was set at $33,500.
Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of an hallucinogen within 1,000 feet of a listed location, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond was set at $34,000.
Romeo was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug equipment. His bond was set at $2,000.
Frazier, Thompson and Jones remain in jail, while Romeo bonded out the same day. The three men had a first court appearance on June 7 and arraignment is scheduled for August 5.
