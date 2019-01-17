An apparent case of a bad memory led to the arrest of Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist Jr., 18.
According to the arrest report, an Arcadia Police Department officer stopped a car when he recognized the driver and learned he did not have a driver's license.
When he pulled the car over, he had both occupants get out and asked if they had any weapons or illegal substances on them. The report notes Gilchrist voluntarily emptied his pocket, and a clear baggie with suspected marijuana fell to the ground.
The officer searched Gilchrist and found another baggie containing suspected marijuana. In total, he had 3.4 grams of pot. He was arrested on two charges each of possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and was jailed on $2,000 bond.
Gilchrist had been arrested on a similar charge last November when he was searched prior to being jailed on an outstanding warrant. When jail personnel booked him, they did a search on him and reportedly found a bag of marijuana hidden in his underwear. When they asked Gilchrist why he hadn't mentioned the marijuana when asked, he said he "forgot it was there."
