Carlos Alberto Moreno-Jimenez, 18, was arrested June 14 after a man said Moreno-Jimenez threatened him with a gun.
According to the Arcadia Police Department arrest report, police responded when someone complained that a red pickup was being operated recklessly in a restaurant parking lot. When police arrived, two men said they had been eating outside of the restaurant when the pickup revved its engine, drove off recklessly and then returned.
One of the two men told the driver that his tailpipe was rubbing against his tire. The driver became angry, and the passenger, Moreno-Jimenez, got out and started an argument with the pair. When one of the men said they only meant to warn the driver about a problem, Moreno-Jimenez reportedly brandished a gun, cocked the slide and pointed it at one of the men, saying, "I'll shoot you."
The driver took the gun away from Moreno-Jimenez but he picked it up again as the truck left, but it returned again. The pair said they were afraid for their lives. Police conducted a search of the truck and found a BB-style pistol under the driver's seat.
Video from the location appeared to confirm what the two victims reported.
Moreno-Jimenez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was released the following day on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 8.
