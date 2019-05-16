The Arcadia Police Department arrested Jessica Marie Drake, 29, on a charge of using Facebook to retaliate against an informant.
According to APD, Drake posted the name of a witness or informant on Facebook, using vulgarities and saying, "I damn sure am finna to ('fixing to') let my homeboys in prison see all these papers ... one thing I hate more than anything is [someone] that takes another [person's] freedom."
She reportedly tagged the person, assuring that he and all his friends could see her post. APD said she "knowingly [engaged] in conduct to cause bodily injury to [the witness] with the intent to retaliate against [him] for providing to a law enforcement officer an investigative lead regarding an armed robbery case ..."
Drake was arrested on April 29 and released the same day on $7,500 bond.
