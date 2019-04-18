An Arcadia motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night in Port Charlotte.
Nelson Michael, 64, of Arkansas, was driving his Dodge Ram south on U.S. 41 north of Hancock Avenue in Charlotte County. Justin Emil Mason, 22, of Arcadia, was traveling north on U.S. 41, also north of Hancock Avenue.
Michael made a U-turn into the middle northbound lane of U.S. 41, and the rear of Michael’s truck struck the front of Mason’s motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mason, who was wearing a helmet, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
No charges were issued but FHP said the investigation is ongoing.
FHP asks anyone with information about this crash to call them at 239-344-1730, or call Southwest Florida Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-8477 to remain anonymous.
Biker injured in DeSoto wreck
A biker from Wesley Chapel, FL was injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 70 West. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Mark Bernier was riding a Harley Davidson near the entrance to Pine Level Cemetery when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle traveled off the north shoulder of the highway and overturned.
Bernier was ejected from the motorcycle. He was listed in serious condition and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. FHP said he was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
