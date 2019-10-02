The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Arcadia man on Sept. 21 with over 300 grams of amphetamines after fleeing from a traffic stop along Southeast Hillsborough Avenue in Arcadia.
Adam Joseph McCumber, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, trafficking amphetamine, resisting an officer with violence and driving with a suspended license.
On Sept. 21, DCSO observed McCumber driving southbound on Southeast Hillsborough Ave. around 1 p.m., near the intersection of Maple Drive in Arcadia, according to a DCSO press release.
The officer recognized the driver, knowing he did not have a valid license and had a federal warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation for a previous charge of selling methamphetamine.
The arresting officer made contact with McCumber after he pulled into a residence on Hillsborough.
Once out of the vehicle, the officer informed McCumber that he had an active federal warrant out for him for violation of probation.
McCumber pleaded with the officer to let him go because it was his daughter’s birthday, saying he would turn himself in later.
McCumber then walked away from the officer.
The officer grabbed McCumber by the shirt to restrain him. McCumber pulled a wad of money out of his pocket and threw it to his family nearby.
McCumber continued to walk quickly to the south side of the house. The officer tried to restrain him again by his shirt but he slipped away and began to run through the backyard until reaching a chain-linked fence.
While McCumber tried to climb the fence, the officer was able to tackle him. After restraining him again, McCumber tried to pull away, forcing the officer to take him to the ground where he was held until other officers arrived.
During the struggle, the officer noticed blood on his forearm coming from a 5-inch cut.
The officers searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag of just over 12.16 grams of a white, rock-like substance, a glass pipe containing the same substance, as well as seven smaller baggies in a duffel bag also containing a white, rock-like substance with a combined weight of 299.15 grams.
The officer tested the substances at the sheriff’s office, finding all to be positive for methamphetamine.
McCumber is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail with a bond of $10,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dodie Alyssa Albritton, 27, 500 block of N. Hillsborough, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $300.
Saul Thomas Bernadac, 31, 1400 block of Ohio St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Daniel Garrett Frank Boccia, 36, 2300 block of Wilshire, Dr., Dunedin, FL. Charges: five counts of failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
Jessica Marie Drake, 30, 1200 block of SW Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: child cruelty in an act that could result in physical or mental injury, battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice. Bond: $8,500.
David Wayne Layport II, 29, 5100 block of SW Welles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
Cristy Ann Martin, 34, 3000 block of NW Circle 661, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,000.
Alanzo Ernest Padilla, 29, 8100 block of McDaniels Drive, Fort Myers. Charge: fraud by uttering a false bank check draft. Bond: $1,500.
Jesus Perez-Ambrosio, 33, 1400 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a license and an out of county warrant. Bond: $1,720.
Bryant Keith Redfield, 37, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Anthony Barajas, 18, 1500 block of Sunkist Ave., Sebring. Charges: burglary of a dwelling or structure with damage, grand theft, larceny of a coin operating machine, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $51,620.
Earnest Harold Faust III, 37, 4400 block of SW Holly Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $120.
Roberto Garcia, 59, 3100 block of 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist, Jr., 19, 400 block of N Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charge: two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a detention facility, armed dwelling of a structure or conveyance and grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $33,500.
Brianna Lynn Gross, 18, 6300 block of SW Carlton Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Jerome Harmanstorfer, 25, 11900 block of SW County Road 769, Arcadia. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond:$500.
Travis Leon Hill, 48, of Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Leslie Fitzhenry Jennings, Jr., 48, 1500 block of NE Gill St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Lindsey Mae Johnson, 32, 1600 block of SW Eagerton Drive, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $13,500.
Annie Freida Lanfair, 44, 600 block of NE Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: willfully defrauding urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
William Kalyn Pugh, 32, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Jerry Duncan Reid, Jr., 23, 1300 block of NE Oak Blvd. 5201, DeSoto. Charge: aggravated battery knowing the victim was pregnant. Bond: $2,500.
John Joseph Riley, 41, 200 block of Pasco Ave., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Antonio Quintana Rivas, 53, 2600 block of NE Burnham Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Brandi Lee Trevino, 23, 600 block of N 8th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Ezequiel Cortes Venegas, 37, 1200 block of SE Fourth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
