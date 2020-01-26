ARCADIA — An Arcadian teenager died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 12:03 a.m., Kaleb Wingate, 19, was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma north on County Road 661 − north of State Road 70 − and went off the roadway onto the shoulder of 661, colliding with a steel power pole.
Wingate was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether alcohol was related to the crash, according to the report.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Denton Leroy Archer, 43, of Tampa. Charges: driving with a suspended license and driving with non-current license. Bond: $7,500.
Thomas Salvadore Marciano, Jr., 58, of Safety Harbor, FL. Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine, resisting officer without violence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Matthew Peter Vacca, 33, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
Lorn Jeff Mannix, 46, of Pompano Beach, FL. Charges: possession of more than one valid driver's license, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.
Arianna Mae Adoptante, 25, of Orlando. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Jeremy Joseph Myers, 26, 12200 block of Spinnaker Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Ruyra Olivarez Flores, 24, 200 block of Hancock Road, Wauchula. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Martin Allen, 68, 4400 block of Lubec Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
John Joseph Calkins, 45, 6300 block of Coniston Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Steven Randolph Lo Castro, 45, 2700 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
David Lee Pemberton, Jr., 40, 3300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Julie Anne Sherfey, 28, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following the arrests:
Mary Brew, 51, 60 block of Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Luke George Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $1,000.
Kevin Michael Seuch, Jr., 32, 1100 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $52,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Javier Cardona, Jr., 1200 S.W. Fern Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
