The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Madisyn Patricia Kovitch, 20, on Feb. 9 on charges of uttering altered bills or checks, and grand theft between $100 and $300 from a dwelling. Her bond was set at $10,000 bond. Kovitch listed an address on S.W. Shores Avenue, Arcadia.
According to records from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the owner of an auto-body business discovered a check for $500 had been written over a weekend. When he went to the bank, he discovered it had been made out to his daughter, Kovitch. Because he had not written the check and she was not authorized to do so, he wanted to pursue charges.
Kovitch used to work at the shop and still had keys.
The bank confirmed the check had been deposited in Kovitch's own account by mobile deposit. A warrant was issued and she was arrested on Feb. 9.
She had been arrested in Charlotte County on Jan. 20 on charges of trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $37,000 and she was released the following day.
Following her Feb. 9 arrest, her bond for the January arrest was revoked.
