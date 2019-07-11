The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Joni Crystalann Manning, 35, on multiple charges based on the sale of crack cocaine. Manning lists an address in the 2900 block of S.W. Wallis Avenue in Arcadia.
According to the arrest report, in June CCSO worked with a Confidential Informant to buy $100 worth of crack cocaine from Manning. The CI contacted Manning to set up the purchase. Manning drove to the agreed location and the man in the passenger seat gave the drugs to the CI and accepted the money while Manning sat in the driver's seat.
The drugs tested positive for 0.4 grams of cocaine.
Based on the location where the transaction took place, Manning was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a prohibited location, sale of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of cocaine. She is being held without bond.
Manning was previously arrested in Port Charlotte in January 2019 on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of probation.
