Melissa Dawn Arthur, 43, of the 1400 block of N.W. Magnolia Terrace in Arcadia, was one of four people arrested in a drug bust in Charlotte County last week.
According to records from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, CCSO had secured a search warrant for a residence in the 100 block of Appian Street in Port Charlotte. On April 25, CCSO deputies executed the warrant and removed two people — Arthur and Michelle Spittler — while the search inside was performed.
CCSO looked through the room where Arthur and Spittler had been found. On a nightstand near where Arthur had been in the room was a baggie of methamphetamine weighing more than 26 grams, plus another bag of meth and a bag of suspected fentanyl. A bit of loose marijuana was also found there.
CCSO verified Arthur is currently on state probation on a charge of credit card fraud.
Arthur reportedly denied staying or living at this location, saying she had only been visiting Spittler.
Arthur was arrested on charges of trafficking in more than 14 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possessing or using drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. She is being held on no bond.
