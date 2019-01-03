The Florida Highway Patrol reported that an Arcadian man suffered minor injuries in a wreck on Bermont Road that shut down the Charlotte County thoroughfare for several hours on Dec. 26.
According to FHP, Alpha Drawdy, 61, of Arcadia was driving a fuel tanker eastbound on Bermont, approaching Sunset Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.
At the same time, John Tufano, 22, of Port Charlotte was driving a UPS truck westbound on Bermont. Due to traffic that was stopped in front of the UPS truck, Tufano steered left to travel around the stopped vehicles, thus entering the eastbound lane.
The UPS truck headed straight into the path of the fuel tanker, and Tufano then tried to steer right to get out of the way but was unable. The front left UPS truck collided with the front left of the fuel truck.
The UPS truck spun around counterclockwise and came to rest in the westbound lane and shoulder. The fuel truck headed toward the south shoulder and the front axle detached from the tractor. The fuel vehicle rotated clockwise and tipped over onto its left side.
Tufano was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, while Drawdy went to Bayfront Punta Gorda with minor injuries. The roadway was closed for hours as FHP investigated the wreck.
FHP said both drivers were using their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the incident. Charges are pending further investigation.
