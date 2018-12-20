When the Arcadia Police Department arrested Raul Tezoco, 52, on charges of burglary with assault or battery, they learned he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.
According to the arrest report, APD interviewed a victim at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, who said he and a friend stopped by a Alfredo Ruiz's house where the victim had forgotten his wallet earlier that day. But when they arrived, Ruiz, 29, argued with the victim, then pushed him, and then jumped into the car and began to punch the friend around his head. Another man, Javin De'R'Shea Jenkins, 18, also entered the car and began hitting the friend.
According to the arrest report, as the victim got back in the car and tried to drive away, a third man (later identified as Raul Tezoco) approached him, holding a metal object behind his back, then using it to strike the victim in the face. As the victim rolled up the window, Tezoco hit the car with the object, cracking the window glass and denting the car. The victim drove himself to the hospital and "appeared to be in extreme pain."
Police questioned the men at the house, including Tezoco, who told police his name was Guadalupe Ramos and produced a Permanent Resident card with that name. But when police brought him in for booking and he was fingerprinted, they learned he was really Raul Tezoco, for whom there was an outstanding warrant for attempted second-degree murder.
Tezoco was arrested on Dec. 4 on charges of burglary with assault or battery, giving a false ID to an officer and criminal mischief with property damage between $200 and $1,000. Bond for Tezoco was set at $21,000. He was charged with attempted murder the following day (see the Dec. 13 issue of The Arcadian for details), on which he is being held without bond.
Ruiz was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery, along with a violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
Jenkins was arrested on charged of burglary with assault or battery with a $20,000 bond. He bonded out two days later.
