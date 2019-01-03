The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of James Lee Brady Jr., 34, on multiple drug-related charges.
According to CCSO's arrest report, on Dec. 22, a deputy on patrol saw a car run a stop sign, so he pursued the vehicle. With his lights and siren on he tried to pull the car over but it did not stop. When the car entered a residential area where children were playing, the deputy backed off rather than continue a high-speed chase.
Later, the deputy saw the same car pull into a driveway and watched the driver get out of the car. The man (later identified as Brady) started running and the deputy pursued him, noting he was carrying a black leather bag with gold trim.
They ran through some back yards and a construction site, and a resident in the area reported seeing Brady going toward a canal. Another deputy arrived at the scene and located Brady, holding him at gunpoint. He was cuffed and taken to the jail. Brady had almost $1,000 in cash on him.
Although Brady did not have the black bag with him when he was arrested, one of the deputies located it in the canal near where he was caught. The bag contained 22 hydromorphone pills, 29 Ecstasy pills, 57 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, and 135 grams of suspected "spice" (synthetic marijuana).
The car Brady had been driving had the odor of marijuana. Inside deputies found 3.9 grams of suspected marijuana and a grinder with a green leafy residue.
Brady's driver's license had reportedly been suspended for failure to support a dependent and failure to pay a traffic fine.
On the way to the jail, Brady allegedly uttered, "I'll beat this. I know the system. I've been to prison before three times and never spent more than three years. I'll plea out. You found my bag, I'll take the plea."
He was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine (between 28 grams and 150 kilograms), possessing amphetamine with intent to sell, possessing opium or a derivative with intent to sell, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, resisting an officer without violence, knowingly driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and tampering with physical evidence.
Brady is being held on $355,000 bond.
