Stephen Anthony Carter, 37, was transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections on Jan. 17 to serve a three-year sentence for burglary, grand theft and grand theft of a firearm.
According to records from the Arcadia Police Department, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, a man had been allowing Carter and a woman to stay at his house, but when he had to go out of town, he told Carter the two could not stay there while he was gone.
When the man returned two days later, on August 27, 2017, he found an open window and cigarette butts of the brand Carter smoked were in the ashtray. He noticed several items were missing including a knife, a coin collection, a handgun and gun-cleaning kit.
Neighbors reported seeing Carter and the woman going in and out of the house all weekend.
Records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office indicate Carter was arrested on those charges in October and was being held on $29,000 bond.
On Jan. 7, he pleaded no contest and was sentenced to serve three years in prison, followed by two years of drug offender probation and an additional year of regular probation. He is expected to be released from prison on Oct. 2, 2020.
The drug charge came in October 2017 when he and two other people were questioned in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident. Although APD did not find any shoplifted items on his person, they did find a container that held a glass pipe believed to contain methamphetamine. Carter denied the container was his and claimed he didn't know whose it was because he sometimes lets other people use his backpack. Carter was charged with possessing or using drug equipment.
Carter has been arrested several times in DeSoto County on charges including drug possession, failure to pay child support, battery and violation of a domestic protection order.
