A church bus was involved in a wreck around 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 17 near S.W. Wood Street, injuring several passengers.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bus was traveling northbound in the right lane when a right front tire failed, causing the bus to drive off the road into the adjacent ditch. The right front of the bus collided with the ditch embankment and a wire fence.
The bus had 20 occupants, including the bus driver. Four adults and a 3-year-old child were taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional adults were taken to Bayfront Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was 59-year-old Benny McLeod of Fort Myers. He was not cited.
Pedestrian killed on S. Brevard
A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday evening around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 1995 Ford F350 pickup driven by Martin Duran, 50, of Arcadia. According to FHP, the man — who had not yet been identified — was walking in an easterly direction across U.S. 17 by Heard Street, directly into the path of the pickup. The impact pushed the man into the right lane where he was hit by a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 79-year-old William Marsh of Arcadia.
Alcohol was not a factor for either of the drivers. It was unknown whether alcohol played a role for the victim. Neither driver has been cited and the crash remains under investigation.
