If Lorenzo Dixon has his way, Arcadia may someday appoint its top cop. The city had for a century elected a city marshal, commonly termed a police chief in most communities. In Arcadia, the marshal is Matthew Anderson. Arcadia is the only town in a wide radius that elects its chief or marshal, said James Fansler, Lake Placid police chief in Highlands County. Arcadia “is unique,” he said.
Dixon is an Arcadia council member pushing the idea of changing the city’s charter, which would require voters to approve the plan of appointing a police chief. A charter review committee’s decision, council placing the measure before voters and/or petitions are how change occurs.
“We need to move away from the ‘Gunsmoke’ days of law enforcement,” Dixon said Tuesday before council’s evening meeting, “and give the people that opportunity, moving forward in that direction.”
Arcadia appointing its police chief is not a new idea. The issue was on the ballot in the 1990s, but was voted down, or “failed bad,” said Anderson, elected to a third four-year term in November. He ran without opposition and will retire when the term ends, he said. But he ran unopposed because city council last year had adopted Ordinance 1039, requiring marshal candidates to have law enforcement history. That put an immediate stop to a local woman seeking the marshal’s job.
“You’re not giving a probable candidate enough time,” Barbara Ragan told council after its vote to restrict who runs for the marshal’s job. The ordinance became effective immediately.
Dixon, too, had run for marshal about a decade ago. And lost. Changing the charter is not about sour grapes, but rather “moving away from the ancient days, as 99 percent of the cities in Florida have done,” he said.
For his part, Anderson said the current system of electing the city’s top cop works. But he has also endured criticism from Dixon since November. The city just settled a lawsuit against the police department favoring a former officer, for instance. Dixon was vocal about those proceeds coming from the police rather than the general budget. And while it’s clear that Dixon and Anderson see little in common, “voters want a say-so in who runs” the police department, Anderson argued.
