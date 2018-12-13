Theresa Lynn Butler, 39, of Arcadia, who previously had been sentenced to the Department of Corrections, was recently ordered to be transferred to a rehabilitation facility. She had been sentenced in 2017 on charges of fleeing to elude police, resisting an officer without violence, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earlier this year, Butler filed a motion with the court asking to be transferred to a rehab facility to help her learn to live as "a productive member of society without breaking the law." While she was incarcerated, she took the initiative to contact rehab facilities to see where she might be accepted and where she could find the resources needed to overcome her addiction. She cited the fact that she has a young daughter who needs her mother back in her life, and that "getting help ... to stay off drugs will be the key to bringing us back together."
On Oct. 30, the court ordered her to be brought back to DeSoto County Jail for transfer to a rehab facility as soon as space becomes available. Last week, Butler was transferred to the rehab facility to begin her recovery program.
(0) comments
