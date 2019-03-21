Andres Feliz Fernandez, 32, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of cocaine.

According to the arrest report by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, the male victim was at Fernandez's house with several others, when Fernandez began to argue with them. When the victim tried to intervene between Fernandez and another man, Fernandez went to his room, got a machete and came back out swinging it at the victim. He chased the victim to the end of the driveway.

He then returned to the house, according to a witness, and started chasing another man around the yard with the machete. Fernandez reportedly cut that victim several times with the weapon.

Fernandez was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. When he was brought into the jail and searched, a small packet of cocaine was found on him. Charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia were added. He was freed later that day on $7,000 bond.

