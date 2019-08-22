On March 29, a pair of alleged shoplifters from Seffner, FL reportedly walked into the Arcadia Walmart store, filled three shopping carts with six Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, a robomop and a window air conditioning unit, food and other items, and walked out of the store without paying. The total value of the merchandise in their baskets was $1,883. The alleged theft happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Video surveillance indicated the pair cut the lock at a sliding gate in order to exit the store without being seen.
The Walmart at Haines City reported a similar theft on April 9 by the same subjects, based on video surveillance, and they allegedly stole $1,066.03 worth of merchandise.
Another theft with a similar MO took place at the Auburndale Walmart on July 3.
The two suspects were identified as James Luther Hinton, 31, and Tyler Edward Rouse, 23, both of Seffner. Records indicate the pair are primary suspects in "numerous retail theft cases from Walmart," mainly targeting iRobots and other vacuums. Both had charges pending from other counties including Manatee, Pasco and Hillsborough.
A search warrant was issued; Hinton and Rouse were both arrested under the warrant on August 14. Both are charged with grand theft between $300 and $5,000 and both were released on $3,000 bond. Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14.
