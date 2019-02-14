A DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy was arrested last Thursday after he was alleged to have given a jail inmate two homemade knives, or "shanks."
According to the arrest report, a detainee reported to one of the jail officers there were two large shanks wrapped in a jail uniform and hidden in Cell B2 beside the toilet. The inmate became aware of them because another inmate was allegedly bragging about them.
When jail officers searched Cell B2, they found two shanks, one 7 inches and the other 6-3/4 inches long.
Review of security footage from the jail reportedly showed Corrections Deputy Alfredo Raya, 29, taking a dark-colored rectangular item from Cell Block B to Cell C8. Almost two hours later, Raya reportedly carried a large white item from C8 to B2. (Because the video system in B Block was apparently down for several hours, the particular cell in B Block was not depicted.)
One of the inmates in Cell C8 allegedly admitted to a jail officer he had made the two shanks from some metal pieces he removed from around the toilet. (He also showed the officer a third shank he had made.)
When asked if Raya had transported the shanks to another cell, that inmate said he did not want to get Raya in trouble.
The inmate to whom the shanks were allegedly delivered was angry about receiving a disciplinary report after the shanks were discovered, and refused to cooperate. The original detainee, however, reportedly told jail staff that the man who received the shanks showed them to him and said Raya had brought them to him from C Block. That detainee told officials reportedly because he was concerned about the size of the shanks and didn't want to be hurt or killed.
When questioned, Raya said he sometimes transports things between cells for inmates, acknowledging he was not authorized to do so. He reportedly admitted transporting a bag of coffee from B2 to C8. He said he checked the bag by feeling it.
Raya then said he brought a shirt and bowl, tied together, from C8 to B2; he said he first untied the bundle to check it. He said he was not aware the shirt/bowl bundle contained two shanks.
Food and clothing are considered contraband and may not be transferred among inmates without the Sheriff's approval.
Raya was charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility. He was released later that day on $1,500 bond.
Raya is no longer employed by DCSO.
