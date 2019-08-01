The Arcadia Police Department detailed the arrest of Christopher Dewayne Law, 35, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law officer.
The incident was initially reported by The Arcadian in the June 20 issue. Since then, more details have become available.
According to records from APD and the Clerk of Court, on June 16 the bus driver for Trinity United Methodist Church arrived and saw Law by the church. Law asked the driver to take him away from Arcadia; if not, he was going to kill himself or "have the police do it." The driver called 911.
When police arrived, one officer stood about 20 feet away as Law pulled out a knife, saying "he wanted to end it now." Law started to approach officers as one asked him to keep a distance away; a second officer drew his Taser.
Law reportedly kept approaching the officers over 75 feet, saying "just shoot me." He continued to move closer and was within 15 feet of one of the officers when the second officer fired, whereupon Law dropped the knife and fell to his knees, holding his abdomen.
Law was handcuffed and DeSoto Fire Rescue was called, after which he was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital. He was later taken to a hospital in Sarasota, where he was arrested under a DeSoto County warrant. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office confirmed Law remained at the hospital until he was officially transported back to DeSoto on July 19. He is currently being held in the DeSoto County Jail on $250,000 bond.
Law had been arrested in DeSoto County several times, most recently in June 2015 when he was charged with selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school or park. According to Department of Corrections records, he was sentenced to five years in state prison and was released on June 11, just a few days before the incident at the church.
He served prison terms previously for lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim between the ages of 12-15 in 2004, a three-year term for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in 2010, and three-plus years for resisting an officer with violence in 2011.
