Charlotte County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at 4:40 a.m. Saturday in Murdock. 

One vehicle was damaged in the shooting near Fleetwood Drive NW and Joplin Avenue NW, which is near Cochran and Lake View boulevards. 

"After interviewing witnesses it is believed to be a directed incident," states the Sheriff's Office. "The investigation is ongoing and the Major Crimes Unit continues to follow leads, but does not believe there is danger to the general public."

Anyone with information is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or the Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101.

