The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Joseph Randall "Trey" Hobbs III on multiple drug and weapons charges.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, on April 2, a deputy noticed a red Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Road 70 without operating taillights. He pulled the vehicle over. The deputy looked up the license plate and learned it belonged to Joseph Hobbs Jr. for a 1988 Harley. However, the deputy saw this bike was much newer.
The biker admitted he did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license. He said the bike belonged to his father, who recently passed away, and he could not provide any proof of ownership or registration for it.
The VIN, however, showed it was owned by a man who lives in Punta Gorda. Punta Gorda police and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office tried to contact the owner but were unable to find him at the time.
Hobbs was arrested for not having a motorcycle endorsement. Upon his arrest, he admitted having a little marijuana in his pocket. It was in a plastic bag marked "Medical Cannabis RX" — however, Hobbs did not have a prescription for it.
The bike was towed by Darrell's Wrecker Service.
The next day, Hobbs went to Darrell's lot hoping to retrieve something from the impounded bike but, because he could not prove ownership, Darrel refused. The man admitted he wanted to get an "eight ball" (1/8 ounce of methamphetamine) from the bike so he could pay for the bike but Darrell said no.
With that information, DCSO was able to conduct a thorough search of the bike and uncovered almost an ounce of meth taped under a fender. The deputy was also able to identify Hobbs on video at Darrell's shop.
A warrant for Hobbs' arrest and a search warrant for his residence were issued. As deputies arrived at the Cul de Sac Road house, they saw several people get into a truck and drive off. DCSO stopped the truck and arrested Hobbs, who had been driving. He was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine for the 26.81 grams found hidden on the Harley. In addition, another 1.77 grams was found in the truck.
At the residence, DCSO searched the bedroom used exclusively by Hobbs. There they found a bag containing meth residue, along with a bag of shotgun shells and a loaded .45 pistol. As a previously convicted felon, he is not permitted to own firearms or ammunition.
Hobbs was arrested on April 10 on charges of trafficking in over 14 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $67,000.
