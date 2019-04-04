Randall Bert Farabee, 49, of Arcadia, was sentenced to two years of drug offender probation after pleading no contest to drug charges.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, last December detectives happened to spot an SUV driving with only one working brake light. When they checked the license plate, they found it did not belong to that vehicle, so they activated the lights and siren.
However, the SUV continued moving, and the driver appeared to throw several plastic bags out the front passenger window before bringing the vehicle to a stop.
Officers learned the driver, Farabee, had a suspended license with two prior convictions of driving on a suspended license.
Farabee denied throwing anything out the window, but detectives found two plastic bags containing methamphetamine where Farabee had tossed something out of the window. They also found a Xanax pill in Farabee's pocket.
He was charged with possession of meth without a prescription, possession of Xanax without a prescription, knowingly driving on a suspended license, driving on a suspended license for third or subsequent offense and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. Bond was set at $6,000.
Farabee pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of drug offender probation under the Department of Corrections supervision. The terms prohibit him from using drugs or alcohol, subject him to monthly drug and alcohol testing, require him to perform 50 hours of community service, and bar him from owning a firearm. He is not permitted to drive without a valid license and is subject to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
