Albert Favors, who was sentenced through a plea deal to 30 years in state prison on multiple charges of burglary and theft, was denied an appeal of his sentence.
Favors was one of four men implicated in a rash of car burglaries and other break-ins (including a break-in at Joshua Citrus) in 2016. Favors was charged with armed burglary, attempted felony murder, grand theft of firearms, grand theft and multiple car break-ins. In June 2018, he entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced for up to 30 years on certain counts.
Favors believed he told his lawyer to appeal the sentence, but because he never received notice that an appeal had been filed, he filed a motion on his own. He claimed his lawyer "forgot" to file the appeal, saying he wanted to withdraw his no-contest plea which, he said, was entered on bad advice of his lawyer. He said the lawyer "placed fear in him" about the amount of time he would get had he gone to trial rather than enter a plea deal. He asked to file a belated appeal, having missed the deadline because he previously assumed his lawyer had already appealed.
In April, DeSoto Judge Danielle Brewer was appointed as commissioner to hear testimony concerning the failure of Favors' lawyer to appeal by the filing deadline. After hearing evidence on the matter, Judge Brewer found that Favors's lawyer told him with a 30-year sentence, given gain time (for good behavior), he could get out as early as 22 years. She concluded that if Favors had asked his attorney to file an appeal, it was only if his total time in prison was more than the 30 years he agreed to. Since his total time was 30 years (and potentially only 22 with gain time), he had no basis to challenge the 30-year sentence, and she recommended the request to file a belated appeal be denied.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.