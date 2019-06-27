Reynolds Stackdollars Brooks, 31, of Boynton Beach, was recently sentenced to six years, a month and 11 days in state prison for a host of crimes committed while he was a resident of the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia, including battery on staff at the FCCC.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, on June 13, 2018, the Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations for the 12th Judicial Circuit investigated damage to a fire sprinkler system at FCCC.
Brooks had been handcuffed in his room with his hands in front of his body. He stood on the toilet in his room and used the chain on the handcuffs to break the overhead sprinkler head, causing water to flow and flooding the floor of his cell. Damages amounted to about $400 including the sprinkler equipment and cleanup cost.
The Safety Manager said as a result of the damage, the fire suppression system at FCCC was offline for about half an hour.
The same day, DCSO investigated a report that Brooks threatened and struck a staff member at FCCC. According to the arrest report, Brooks had been in restraints because his behavior was "combative." He verbally threatened staff and forcefully struck one man in the head with his hand. The staff member was not injured because had been wearing a helmet due to Brooks' combative attitude.
Several months later, as the same staff member was giving out medication, Brooks showed him a book in which he had written the staff member's "personal information." Brooks apparently had obtained the information as part of the court case concerning the earlier battery on the staff member. That victim felt threatened and concerned for his safety and that of his family.
Brooks entered a plea of no contest. The state sought an increased penalty against Brooks because he was a habitual felony offender and habitual violent felony offender.
On June 10, Brooks was sentenced to six years for intimidation by written threat and attempt to solicit a felony, five years for battery on staff of the FCCC, and five years for damaging the fire suppression equipment at FCCC.
Brooks was transported to the Department of Corrections on June 20 and his projected release date is Nov. 24, 2024.
He was previously imprisoned in 2011 for two years on a charge of attempted sexual battery. He also received a five-year sentence in 2012 after a jury trial for a previous battery on FCCC staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.