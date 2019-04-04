The Florida Highway Patrol reported a tractor-trailer overturned last Thursday near the intersection of state roads 70 and 72.
According to FHP, a semi was hauling fertilizer as it headed west on State Road 70. As the tractor approached the intersection with State Road 72, the vehicle overturned, causing the trailer to become separated from the tractor and overturn onto its right side in the southbound lane of State Road 72. Fertilizer spilled out onto the southwest corner of the intersection.
Traffic was stopped briefly to allow the trailer to be uprighted and to remove the spilled fertilizer.
The driver, 26-year-old Anthony Spencer of Lake Placid, was not injured. He was cited for careless driving.
