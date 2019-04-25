The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of four individuals on drug-related charges.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and Clerk of Court, on April 11, DCSO executed a search warrant at a residence on N.W. Limestone Heights Street on the basis of alleged sale and possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Four residents were present at the time: Jeffery Dean Faircloth, 37, Margaret Catherine Lynch, 32, Bobbi Sconyers, 37, and Jason Schardt, 43.
The arrest report indicates that in the room occupied by Faircloth and Lynch, officers found a broken glass smoking pipe which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A duffel bag that had Faircloth's ID card along with men's clothing, they found a digital scale with meth residue. In the closet, there was a cardboard box with several glass pipes that tested positive for meth residue.
They also found an orange amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pill, 4.2 grams of meth, and 1.66 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl; a glass rod with a rubber hose (called a "push rod") testing positive for meth; a zippered bag with .13 grams of meth; credit cards with someone else's name, and two blank credit cards.
Faircloth and Lynch were charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia. Faircloth is being held on $21,000; Lynch's bond is $24,500.
In the room shared by Schardt and Sconyers, deputies found a bowl containing a substance that tested positive for meth; two e-cigarettes with "dab oil" testing positive for marijuana; several baggies containing suspected meth; additional glass pipes; and .81 grams of meth in a cigarette pack. In all, 18.48 grams of meth were found in this room.
Schardt and Sconyers were arrested on charges of trafficking in meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They are each being held on $27,000 bond.
All have a court date scheduled for May 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.