The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Nancy Jo Grant, 67, on a charge of grand theft auto on April 12.
According to records from DCSO and the Clerk of Court, Grant had a dispute with her neighbor and his friend. The friend, who drove a Chevy truck, was coming to visit him on April 11 but was not familiar with the area and parked her truck on Grant's property instead of her friend's.
The neighbor owned property which was landlocked without direct access from the roadway. Some time ago, a court had established an easement allowing access to that property. The easement is enclosed by gates, one of which led to Grant's property. The woman reportedly tried to enter the wrong gate, hence parking it on Grant's land rather than her friend's.
Grant reportedly had an ongoing dispute with her neighbor because she believed he and his friend had something to do with cattle that were missing from Grant's land. She also believed other items had been stolen from her and were on the man's property. Hence, she refused to allow a wrecker to tow the truck off of her property unless and until the items she claimed had been stolen were returned.
Because Grant refused to allow the wrecker on her property to retrieve the truck, DCSO secured an arrest warrant for her on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. She was taken into custody on April 12 and was released a few hours later on $1,500 bond.
Her arraignment is scheduled for May 28.
